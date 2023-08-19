Goa: Two Houses Catch Fire Near Hanuman Mandir In Arpora, Firefighters ₹8 Lakh Worth Of Property

Firefighters at work | The Goan Network

Two houses were gutted in a fire near the Hanuman Mandir in Saukwadi, Arpora, early Saturday morning.

The fire brigade, swiftly responded to the distress call after receiving an urgent call at 05:20 hours today.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a short circuit was the reason behind the fire's outbreak, with Indumati Divkar being the property owner affected.

Estimated damage loss amounted to ₹4 lakh. The team of firefighters, led by Shri Prakash Kannaik, quickly took control of the situation. Their efforts prevented further damage of property worth ₹8 lakh.

This is a developing story...

