 Goa: Two Houses Catch Fire Near Hanuman Mandir In Arpora, Firefighters ₹8 Lakh Worth Of Property
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Two Houses Catch Fire Near Hanuman Mandir In Arpora, Firefighters ₹8 Lakh Worth Of Property

Goa: Two Houses Catch Fire Near Hanuman Mandir In Arpora, Firefighters ₹8 Lakh Worth Of Property

Upon investigation, it was determined that a short circuit was the reason behind the fire's outbreak. Estimated damage loss amounted to ₹4lakh.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Firefighters at work | The Goan Network

Two houses were gutted in a fire near the Hanuman Mandir in Saukwadi, Arpora, early Saturday morning.

The fire brigade, swiftly responded to the distress call after receiving an urgent call at 05:20 hours today.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a short circuit was the reason behind the fire's outbreak, with Indumati Divkar being the property owner affected.

Estimated damage loss amounted to ₹4 lakh. The team of firefighters, led by Shri Prakash Kannaik, quickly took control of the situation. Their efforts prevented further damage of property worth ₹8 lakh.

This is a developing story...

Read Also
Goa thirsts, but thousands of litres of drinking water used to douse fire at Margao bus stand
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Two Houses Catch Fire Near Hanuman Mandir In Arpora, Firefighters ₹8 Lakh Worth Of Property

Goa: Two Houses Catch Fire Near Hanuman Mandir In Arpora, Firefighters ₹8 Lakh Worth Of Property

Goa: Villagers In Mudder-Khandepar Urge Minister Ravi Naik To Revoke Section 144 & Halt Bandhara...

Goa: Villagers In Mudder-Khandepar Urge Minister Ravi Naik To Revoke Section 144 & Halt Bandhara...

Goa: Govt Mandates Cooperative Giants NCCF & NAFED To Offer Tomatoes At ₹40/Kg From Aug 20

Goa: Govt Mandates Cooperative Giants NCCF & NAFED To Offer Tomatoes At ₹40/Kg From Aug 20

Goa: Child Rights Commission Calls For Immediate Reversal Of Students' Suspension In Pepper Spray...

Goa: Child Rights Commission Calls For Immediate Reversal Of Students' Suspension In Pepper Spray...

Goa: Five Students Suspended By Shree Shantadurga Higher Secondary School In The Pepper Spray...

Goa: Five Students Suspended By Shree Shantadurga Higher Secondary School In The Pepper Spray...