Goa: Two Houses Catch Fire Near Hanuman Mandir In Arpora, Firefighters ₹8 Lakh Worth Of Property

Two houses were gutted in a fire near the Hanuman Mandir in Saukwadi, Arpora, early Saturday morning.
The fire brigade, swiftly responded to the distress call after receiving an urgent call at 05:20 hours today.
Upon investigation, it was determined that a short circuit was the reason behind the fire's outbreak, with Indumati Divkar being the property owner affected.
Estimated damage loss amounted to ₹4 lakh. The team of firefighters, led by Shri Prakash Kannaik, quickly took control of the situation. Their efforts prevented further damage of property worth ₹8 lakh.
This is a developing story...
