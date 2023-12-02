Goa: Tivim Villagers Urge WRD To Deny Borewell Permission For Housing Project

Goa: Tivim Villagers Urge WRD To Deny Borewell Permission To Housing Project | The Goan Network

MAPUSA: With the prospects of their wells going dry and fearing a water crisis in Tivim due to a residential complex coming up in the village, several locals have appealed to the water resources department (WRD) to deny permission for drilling of a bore well for the project.

According to the villagers, a huge residential project with nearly 100 apartments is coming up in survey nos 280/2 and 280/2A in Tivim which also has a provision of a swimming pool for private use.

The locals said there were several open wells in the area constructed during pre-liberation time which is a source of water for domestic use. The villagers also said that the huge project is coming up close to St Ann’s High School and Convent, which has around 1,500 students on their roll.

The locals further informed that the students were totally dependent on the well water for their drinking and wash room facilities.

Plan for bore well construction underway

“It is reliably learnt that a bore well has been planned and the village panchayat of Tivim has given NOC for the bore well. In case permission is granted for drilling of bore well for this huge residential complex, then it will deplete the water from all the existing open wells and the school well leading to their drying up immediately after the monsoons,” the locals said, in a representation made to the Executive Engineer of the WRD signed by over 50 villagers.

“In the interest of the school students and local residents do not issue permission for drilling of the bore well in the complex which will benefit only the rich for their lavish lifestyle,” they added.