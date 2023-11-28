Goa: 6 Wells, Natural Spring Contaminated With Petrol, Alleges Matvem-Dabolim Panchayat

Inspection carried out on the well with petrol-contaminated water | The Goan Network

Vasco: The local panch at Matvem-Dabolim has claimed that six wells, some bore wells and a natural spring in the area have also been contaminated with a petroleum product.

When contacted, Ward panch Neelam Naik said she had got a call from one Jackson Fernandes on Sunday night stating that his well was stinking of petrol and that there was a film of oil in the water inside the well.

'This is very dangerous sign'

“I rushed to the site in the night but we could not see anything in the dark. When I went in the morning, the water had turned blue. We then drew some water from the well to take some sample. We lit the sample with fire and to our surprise, the water caught fire immediately,” said Naik.

“This is a very dangerous sign and we feel that there could be some leakage from the main fuel pipelines going to the oil company terminal at Sancoale based above this area.

The panch has requested the government to immediately check into any major leakage of the petroleum pipelines and immediately resolve the issue.

“Many people have even complained that petroleum is coming out from their bore wells in the area and that, there are around 6 wells infected in the area. We also have a natural spring which also seems to be contaminated with this petroleum product. We have advised people not to use the wells and do any activity near the water bodies,” said Naik.

Read Also ﻿Goa: Proposal To Set Up Second 5TPD Plant At Wholesale Market Mired In Mystery

Disaster Management Authority alerted about the issue

“We have now alerted the Mamlatdar, Disaster Management Authority and the oil company to immediately stop the flow of their pipelines without which we can head for a very big disaster, especially since the water is catching fire.”

Rui Araujo of the Chicalim Bio Diversity Management Committee said it could be a disaster in waiting if the government did nothing about it.

“The disaster management authority has to act immediately. We even heard news that wells in Chicolna and Bogmalo are also facing similar problems and could be contaminated,” said Araujo.