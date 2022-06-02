 
Goa: Minor boy survives after uncle throws him in well

Fortunately, the minor boy not only survived the murder bid, but managed to come out of the 35-metre high well, before he was rushed to the hospital for treatment

Margao: In an incident that has sent shock waves, a 13-year old minor boy from Moti Dongor-Margao was dumped in a drinking water well at Curtorim on Wednesday.

Fortunately, the minor boy not only survived the murder bid, but managed to come out of the 35-metre high well, before he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Cuncolim police has arrested the accused uncle Basavraj Kagi (45), a resident of Moti Dongor-Margao under Section 307 of the IPC for attempting to murder his nephew. The accused has also been booked under Section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act.

Maina-Curtorim police station in-charge, PI Mohan Gawde informed that the uncle took his nephew on a two-wheeler on the pretext of purchasing mangoes before he dumped him inside the well isolated from human habitation.

“The boy managed to come out of the well and narrated the incident to the neighbours. The boy has sustained injuries all over his body. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” PI Gawde added.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan

