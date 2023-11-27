﻿Goa: Proposal To Set Up Second 5TPD Plant At Wholesale Market Mired In Mystery

The Goan Network

Margao: Margao Municipality’s discreet proposal to set up a second 5TPD bio-methanation plant at the wholesale sale fish market is mired in mystery when the existing 5TPD plant is struggling to operate as per the laid down norms.

The bigger question, however remains unanswered – who’s behind the MMC proposal to set up the bio-methanation plant in the wholesale fish market when the market generates only thermocol and fish waste, which a bio-methanation plant does not accept.

Row over bio-methanation plant at wholesale fish market

Even as Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai has smelt a rat in the MMC proposal, Margao Municipal Chairperson Damu Shirodkar and some of the ruling Councillors have washed their hands off, saying the Council has not given any nod for the bio-methanation plant at the wholesale fish market.

That brings to the fore the moot question, whether Chief Officer Gaurish Sankhwalkar took the suo moto decision to go in for the second bio-methanation plant or did the invisible hidden hand once again worked from behind the curtains to back the plant.

Consider this. The Margao Municipal Council had in 2021 tendered a total of three bio-methanation

'This is a scam'

Plants, each costing ₹2.4 crore, in a bid to resolve the waste problem plaguing the commercial capital. Of the three plants, one plant was commissioned by the Civic body in 2021. It was then decided by the two MLAs Digambar Kamat and Vijai Sardesai and the Council that the remaining two plants will be set up only after assessing the results of the first plant.

The Margao Municipal Council proposal to set up a bio-methanation plant at the wholesale fish market, had found mentioned in the High Court during the hearing of the wholesale fish market case when a submission was made to the court that the SGPDA and the MMC will meet to discuss the issue of allotting land for the plant in the wholesale fish market. “This is a scam. The wholesale fish market basically generates thermocol and fish waste and a bio-methanation plant does not accept this waste”, pointed out MLA Sardesai, demanding to know what purpose will a bio methanation plant serve in the wholesale fish market.