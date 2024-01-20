﻿Goa: Tensions Erupt In Porvorim As Miscreants Tear Ram Temple Banners, 1 Held

One of the posters which was torn by miscreants in Porvorim. | Photo Credits: Anil Shankhwalker

Porvorim: Tension prevailed at Porvorim on Friday morning after some miscreants tore up some banners erected near the Mall de Goa to commemorate the consecration of Ram temple at Ayodhya. Porvorim police later arrested a 29-year-old labourer in this connection.

As soon as news spread about the tearing off of banners, people gathered near PDA colony opposite the Mall de Goa, including Saligao MLA Kedar Naik, Pilerne-Marra Dy Sarpanch Amarnath Govekar, ZP member Sandeep Bandodkar. A Porvorim police team also went to the site.

Aim to disrupt communal harmony?

Saligao MLA Naik mentioned that some miscreant had deliberately torn the poster to create communal tension in the area. “I appeal to people to be calm and not get agitated. There are CCTV cameras in this area. This incident had taken place early on Friday morning and one person was seen moving in the area in the CCTV footage, but his face is not visible. Porvorim police have started analysing CCTV footage,” said Naik.

Porvorim Police Inspector Rahul Parab said police had been checking CCTV footage of cameras installed by business establishments in the area.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister and Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte also condemned the incident. “Miscreants who defiled Shree Ram banners in Porvorim and those instigators who want to spread religious hatred in Goa will face stringent action. Such incidents will not be tolerated,” said Khaunte.

Police arrested suspects after viewing CCTVs

Later in the evening, Porvorim police nabbed a 29-year-old labourer on charges of tearing down the banners. “Acting on information, Porvorim police registered an FIR under Sections 295-A, 153-A and 427 of IPC. Several teams formed visited the spot and monitored around 30 CCTV cameras in the area,” said PI Parab. “Based on technical surveillance, police managed to arrest the suspect.”

The police staff involved in the operations included PSI Vaman Naik, PSI Mandar Parab, PSI Sarvesh Bhandari, ASI Umesh Pawaska, Mahadev Naik, Tushar Raut, Siddhesh Naik, Nitesh Gawde, Uttkarsh Dessai and Vaibhav Kambli. PSI Mandar Parab is investigating the case under the supervision of PI Rahul Parab, SDPO Vishwesh Karpe and SP North Nidhin Valsan.