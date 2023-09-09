Goa: CCTV Cameras To Deter Miscreants Along Isolated Sucaldem Road

Representative Image

Beware! The entire two-kilometer isolated Sucaldem road in Chinchinim village, from the Assolna bridge to the Chapel junction, has come under the surveillance of the Big Brother, courtesy South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha.

In fact, the entire road stretch, which had become a fertile garbage dumping ground for miscreants, where anti-socials reigned supreme for want of surveillance, has been brought under Closed Circuit Surveillance TV Cameras funded under the MPLAD scheme of the South Goa MP. The ₹17.77 lakh project is expected to keep a close check on anti-social activity and also keep miscreants dumping garbage at bay.

Inaugurating the project in the presence of Velim MLA Cruz Silva, Chinchinim sarpanch Valentino Barretto, Sucaldem panch member Franky Viegas and panchayat members and citizens, the South Goa MP said he had sanctioned the CCTV project at the instance of the Chinhinim panchayat body.

Cameras to keep an eye out for miscreants

“This is a public interest project initiated by the Chinchinim panchayat. The cameras will help keep anti-socials as well as miscreants from dumping garbage along the side of the road,” Sardinha said. “When the village sarpanch Valentino Barretto drew my attention to the requirement of the project at Sucaldem, I thought it was a good thing the panchayat wanted to initiate in the village,” Sardinha said.

In his address, the Velim MLA thanked the MP for sanctioning the project and complimented the Chinchinim panchayat for yet another initiative in the interest of the village.

Chinchinim sarpanch Valentino said the CCTV cameras will also help the police in detecting motor vehicles accidents as well as crimes. He requested the MP to explore the possibility of bringing the entire stretch of road from Velim to Chinchinim under CCTV scanner if a similar proposal is made by the panchayats. Local panch member Frank Viegas said the Sucaldem stretch of the road is around two kilometers, of which a major stretch is isolated and rich in natural resources.

Enhanced safety measures on Sucaldem road

“The CCTV cameras will help nab miscreants involved in chain snatching, roadside dumping of construction material, garbage dumping, filling of low-lying areas, hit and run cases, sand mining, release of waste or toxic substances into the nullahs or River Sal. It will also benefit the farmers who do fish farming and help prevent suicide attempts from the bridge,” he added.