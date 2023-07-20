Goa: 3 Youngsters Cut CCTV Cables Of Jewellery Store In Margao

Three well-dressed youngsters, who were caught on CCTV, cutting the CCTV cable of a jewellery shop in the heart of Margao in the wee hours of Wednesday has created a scare amongst the business community throwing up a question of whether thieves are on the prowl in the commercial capital.

The youngsters have been captured on the surveillance cameras while they were cutting the CCTV camera cables of the jewellery shop. They have not been identified.

What baffled the jewellery owner as well as the cops is why the trio did not make an attempt to barge into the shop. Questions are also being raised whether the trio comprised of all males or one of them was a woman.

Jewellery owner Anil Bandodkar was shocked when he came to open the shop on Wednesday morning, only to find the cable of the two CCTV cameras cut. “We had shut our shop at around 8 pm on Tuesday. The keys of the shop were with me. This morning, when I came to open the shop at 10 am, I saw the camera cables cut. When we entered the shop, we saw the recording showing three persons involved in the act of cutting the cable,” Anil informed.

He added: “We have got the pictures of the trio, but we cannot identify them. They are all well dressed, but again we cannot make out whether one amongst them was a female."

Anil said the Margao police rushed to the spot after being intimated of the incident, but the owner along with the shopkeepers of the neighbouring business establishments have called for intensifying police patrolling in the area. “The incident occurred at around 4.30 am on Wednesday morning. The police claimed they regularly patrol the area, but we would like to request the police to intensify night patrolling to keep miscreants at bay,” he added.