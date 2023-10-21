 Modi Factor? Goa Electricity Dept Directed To Clear Banners, Hoardings From Poles
Modi Factor? Goa Electricity Dept Directed To Clear Banners, Hoardings From Poles

The department has been directed to remove the flags, banners, if any, installed on the electric poles, besides hoardings and banner.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Workers clearing | The Goan Network

MARGAO: Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, the Electricity Department has received a clear brief from the district authorities – to remove the banners/ hoardings displayed on electric poles, besides unsecured overhead wires.

While it’s not uncommon to come across electric poles dotting with flags and banners at many places, the department has been directed to remove the flags, banners, if any, installed on the electric poles, besides hoardings and banner.

While the authorities have insisted on removal of unsecured overhead wires, the Electricity Department has informed there are no electricity wires hanging along the route and that those hanging are of internet and cable system wiring.

article-image

