Goa: Sugarcane Farmers Detained On Way To CM’s Residence Over Sanjivani Sugar Factory Restarting Issue

Sugarcane farmers stage protest at Azad Maidan on Monday. | The Goan Network

Panaji: The State government’s failure to take a call over restarting the Sanjivani Sugar factory by setting up a proposed Ethanol Plant triggered the protesting sugarcane farmers to march to Azad Maidan in Panaji demanding clarity on the subject. The farmers, who have been on indefinite hunger strike since last week, on Monday held a protest in the capital city seeking justice.

The protesting farmers, a large number of whom were women, were detained by the police on their way to the Chief Minister’s Official residence at Altinho. They were released later in the evening.

Pointing out to the government’s failure to fulfill its promise to set up Ethanol Plan at the factory, the farmers have threatened not to move from Azad Maidan till the time the government provides clarity regarding the future of Sanjivani.

Public backlash over delay in setting up ethanol plant

“The Chief Minister has assured support to start the ethanol plant, but we don’t know if it will start or not. We want the government to come clear on the issue. They just cannot keep fooling the farmers,” said Sugarcane Farmers’ Association president Rajendra Desai.

The agitating farmers on Friday, last week, offered prayers at Datta Mandir at Darbandora for better sense to prevail with the government.

The farmers have now raised doubt over the commencement of the proposed ethanol plant and accused the government of trying to keep the issue on the backburner.

Questions galore over Sanjivani Sugarcane factory

“We were compensated for four years and from next year onwards, as per the government policy, no compensation will be provided. So now the question is what is next?” the farmers said.

The farmers said that their main demand is that the government must start an ethanol plant and claimed that a contractor is ready to operate the plant at the Sanjivani factory.