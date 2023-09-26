 Goa: Cash & Mobiles Stolen From Trucks Parked At Sanjeevani Sugar Factory
Residents cite similar assurances in the past; CCTV cameras to be installed soon to increase the safety and security of truck drivers

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
Truck drivers assured safety by installing CCTVs | The Goan Network/Representative pic

PONDA: About six-seven mobiles and ₹40,000 in cash were stolen from heavy vehicles from a pay-parking bay at Sanjeevani Sugar factory on Sunday.

According to sources, trucks from outside Goa are parked in large numbers in the Sanjeevani Sugar factory compound. The factory earns some revenue too through this pay parking venture.

Stealing in the dark

On Sunday night, some unidentified persons managed to lower the glasses of the trucks parked in the factory campus and stole mobiles, cash, and some kitchen appliances. Similar incidents have taken place in the past few days, causing anger among truck drivers.

Nagraj Naidu, president of Ponda Heavy Vehicle Trasport Organisation, has claimed that such thefts are on the rise and stressed on the need to have a proper truck terminus for parking of trucks at night, which would offer safety and security to truck drivers.

Administrator of Sanjeevani Sugar factory Satej Kamat admitted there have been thefts from the parked trucks in the pay-parking area. He stated that CCTV cameras would soon be installed to avoid such incidents in future.

