﻿Goa: Work On Truck Terminus To Begin On Sanjivani Sugar Factory Land

Trucks parked by the roadside at Curti-Ponda. | The Goan Network

PONDA: The long-pending truck parking issue in Ponda taluka is likely to be resolved, with the construction of a truck terminus project on 2 lakh sq mtrs of land belonging to Sanjivani Sugar Factory set to begin in the next few days.

While the parking project will be capable of accommodating 500 heavy vehicles, truck drivers will also be provided with the necessary infrastructure.

Proposed truck terminus to resolve parking issues

The proposed truck terminus is expected to resolve the parking issues of heavy vehicles, as these heavy vehicles are presently being parked by the roadsides.

Transport contractors in the State have been demanding a truck terminus in the State and taking note of this the government has decided to construct a truck terminus in the Sanjivani Sugar Factory compound and work will soon start, after a survey was recently completed. Work on the truck terminus will be completed in phases.

“Vehicles of transport contractors in and around Ponda would be parked near the truck terminus. The truck terminus will earn the Sanjivani Sugar Factory a revenue of ₹1 lakh per day,” stated Satej Kamat, administrator at Sanjivani Sugar Factory.

Heavy vehicles arrive from Ponda

A large number of heavy vehicles from other States arrive in the industrial estates in Ponda taluka located at Marcaim, Bethora, Usgao and Kundaim.

As there is no parking facility available, the trucks are parked by the roadsides. In Ponda, there are around 200-300 transport operators. The roadside parking of trucks has often led to road mishaps. Truck drivers also face many issues due to the non-availability of parking spaces and proper facilities.

Read Also Goa: Traffic disrupted for hours as heavy vehicle struggles to maneuver at Balli underpass

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)