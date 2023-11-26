Goa: Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar Inaugurates 16-Day ‘Indian Artisan Bazaar’ In Margao

Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar Inaugurates 16-Day ‘Indian Artisan Bazar’ In Margao |

MARGAO: Asserting that exhibitions depicting art and culture of India need to be promoted, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Saturday said such promotion will give a big boost to the morale of the artisans and support the concept of “vocal for local” and “Made in India,” the concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 16-day “Indian Artisan Bazar” at Ravindra Bhavan in Margao. Rajendra Talak, Chairman of Ravindra Bhavan, was also present on the occasion.

This Arts and Crafts Festival is organized by Grand Flea Market, Bangalore, and will be open to the public till December 10.

Hundreds of items showcased at the exhibition

“The variety of materials showcased at the exhibition is so vast that it will cater to a large number of people with different tastes. The quality of materials is appropriate for all seasons. These arts and crafts items are made with intricate carvings and meticulous handwork by artisans from different parts of India. The artifacts are literally a visual treat,” said Tawadkar.

Hundreds of varieties of items are available under one roof, making shopping a pleasant experience.

The riot of colors, wooden toys, artifacts, bed linens, furniture, porcelain items, and handloom materials provide numerous choices for people to do shopping. All household needs such as curtains, bedspreads, and murals are available without the hassles of middlemen.

The tribal jewelry from Orissa, Kolkata & Rajasthan is exhibited at the exhibition. The exhibition will also showcase carpets, different types of sarees, kurtis, bed sheets, bags, pickles from Odisha, etc., from different states of India.