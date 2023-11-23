﻿Goa: 40-Year-Old Man Ends Life At Baina

Goa: Police Constable Ends Life In Ponda | Representative image

VASCO: A 40-year-old man residing near Shafi Masjid in Baina-Vasco ended his life on Wednesday morning.

Sources said that the deceased Mohammed Irshad Shaikh used to live with his wife, brother, and mother near the Shafi Masjid. On Wednesday morning at around 11 am, he told his mother that he was going to have a bath but did not come out for a long time.

Victim declared dead by doctors

When there was no response from him, the mother alerted the neighbours and they broke open the door. They rushed Shaikh to a hospital in Vasco where he was declared brought dead.

The motive behind the suicide is unclear and Mormugao police is investigating the case under the supervision of PI Alvito Rodrigues and the guidance of Mormugao DySP Salim Shaikh.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA