Goa: Police Constable Ends Life In Ponda | Representative image

Ponda: A 36-year-old police constable is alleged to have ended his life at Betalbhat in Savoi-Verem on Tuesday.

Yogeshwar Suresh Sawant, who was attached to the IRB Ribander police station as a constable, was found dead in his room on Tuesday morning.

The family had shifted to a new house at Betalbhat four years ago and the constable was living with his younger sister, who found him dead in his room.

She notified the Mardol police and PSI Sushant Sangodkar conducted the panchanama, before sending the body for an autopsy. The motive for the suicide is unclear yet but sources said Sawant had been under stress for the past few days.

PSI Sangodkar is investigating the matter under the supervision of PI Satish Gaude.