Goa: Man jumps into Moira river, suicide suspected

Mapusa: A middle-aged resident of Nachinola allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the river at Moira, police said on Tuesday.

Police informed that the alleged victim, Digambar Dhond (50) had some personal problems and therefore may have taken the extreme step.

According to sources, Dhond went to his friend’s place early Tuesday morning and borrowed his two-wheeler.

At around noon, he parked the scooter near the Moira bridge, took off his clothes and jumped into the river.

Some labourers who witnessed the incident raised an alarm and accordingly the fire brigade and police were informed.

Mapusa fire station personnel along with some locals conducted a search in the river but could not trace the body of the alleged victim till late in the evening.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

ALSO READ Goa: Lifeguards saves 12 as weekend tourist rush hits beaches

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:53 AM IST