﻿Goa: Communal harmony is on full display as Mandur celebrates the feast of Our Lady of Bom Success

Communal harmony was on full display as the feast of Our Lady of Bom Success was celebrated at Mandur, on Sunday.

After the end of the feast mass, the statue of Our Lady of Bom Success was taken out in a procession in the village with Hindu devotees lining up to take blessings of Our Lady at every stop made. The procession started from the Bom Success chapel and wound its way through Vodlem Bhat, Dhaktem Bhat and back to the chapel.

Along the way, several stops were made to enable the Hindu as well as Catholic devotees to seek the blessings of Our Lady. Several Hindu devotees also shouldered the palanquin carrying the statue of Our Lady of Bom Success, including St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar.

Incidentally, the feast of Our Lady of Bom Success coincides with the Intruz celebration going on in Mandur since Saturday which continues for four days. Meanwhile, Fr Mauzinho Ataide was the main celebrant of the feast mass along with Fr Manuel Gomes, parish priest of Our Lady of Amparo Church-Mandur, and other priests. ﻿﻿

