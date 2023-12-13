Goa: Porvorim To Get Dialysis Unit Soon Near PHC

FPJ

Porvorim: Porvorim constituency will have a dialysis unit soon and it will be set up in a government building close to the Porvorim Primary Health centre.

According to a reliable source, this dialysis unit will be managed by Apex Kidney Care Company. The company charges ₹1,200 per dialysis which is much cheaper than private hospitals.

Free treatment for patients

“However, the treatment will be free for patients and the State government will reimburse the charges to Apex Kidney Care company,” said the source.

“Four dialysis machines will be installed at the unit and each machine will treat three patients per day. It takes about four hours per person for dialysis unit and so, 12 patients will be treated per day. The necessary equipment has arrived and is being installed.”

Dialysis unit to be under supervision

This dialysis unit will be under the supervision of Porvorim Primary Health Centre.

Earlier, patients in Porvorim were required to go to Goa Medical College Hospital at Bambolim for dialysis treatment. Now, they can get the treatment in Porvorim itself, following the initiative by Tourism Minister and local MLA Rohan Khaunte. Given the frequent power disruptions in Porvorim, a generator will be purchased for the dialysis unit.

The new primary health centre will come up within the next two years on 2,000 sq mtrs of land opposite Goa Cricket Academy. Once the new primary health centre building is ready, this dialysis unit will be shifted to the new building.