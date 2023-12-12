 Goa: Furniture Stall Engulfed In Fire At Margao Fair
Goa: Furniture Stall Engulfed In Fire At Margao Fair

The loss due to the fire is pegged over ₹2 lakh.

Updated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Goa: Furniture Stall Engulfed In Fire At Margao Fair

Margao: A furniture stall at the Old Market feast fair was engulfed in a fire on Monday night.

Around half a dozen sofas and other furniture items were destroyed in the fire. The loss is pegged over ₹2 lakh.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The furniture stall owner Abdul Sheikh had closed the stall at around 10 pm before heading home. He received a call that the stall is engulfed by fire. Hawkers and vendors joined the firefighting operation with buckets to bring the fire under control.

The Margao fire brigade rushed to the spot but before the tender could reach the site, the fire was already brought under control.

