﻿Goa: Fire Destroys Goods Worth ₹5 Lakh At Porvorim | Representational photo

Porvorim: Stationery and paint material worth ₹5 lakh were destroyed in the fire at the godown on the ground floor of the Kalpakuru building near All India Radio quarters at Porvorim in the wee hours of Friday. The owner suspects the fire to have been due to sabotage.

The Porvorim fire services received a call at around 1.40 am on Friday regarding a fire in the godown belonging to Narayan Mandrekar along the BB Borkar road. The officer on duty Sandeep Naik along with his staff rushed to the spot with a fire tender. Since the godown was closed, they broke open the lock.

A fire tender from Mapusa was also dispatched to the site and it took the firefighters about one hour and a half hours to extinguish the fire. Stationery and paint materials were destroyed in the fire. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said the fire officials.

When contacted, the godown owner Narayan Mandrekar said goods worth ₹5 lakh had been destroyed in the fire