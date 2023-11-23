Goa: Palolem Locals Upset Over Attempts To Block Access To Chapel, Ourem Beach

Residents of Palolem along with Ward Councillor and former CMC chairperson Simon Rebello and NGO Goenkar President Jack Fernandes near the Holy Cross Chapel at Ourem-Palolem. | The Goan Network

Canacona: Tension prevailed at Ourem-Palolem on Wednesday after angry locals objected to attempts to block access to the Holy Cross Chapel and to the beach.

A number of people from Palolem gathered at the site to protest against attempts being made to block access to the Holy Cross Chapel at Ourem-Palolem and also to the beach at Ourem. Residents claimed one person running beach huts and a shack attempted to erect a gate in front of the Chapel.

Irate residents oppose the work

As news spread, the residents rushed to the site to stop the work and they also noticed the same operator also trying to block access to the Ourem beach. Ourem-Palolem Councillor and former CMC chairperson Simon Rebello, NGO Goenkar President Jack Fernandes, Gaspar Coutinho, and Wilson Fernandes were among the several residents present at the site to oppose the work.

Residents claimed that when they tried to inquire about the barricade erected in the area in front of the Chapel, the shack operator began abusing the locals and even threatened to sue everyone.

Palolem residents submit petition to Canacona Dy Collector

The residents of Palolem later submitted a petition to the Canacona Dy Collector objecting to attempts being made to block the beach access and said it could significantly impact the community and visitors alike. They claimed that such actions are in total contravention of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms and its related notifications, which prohibit blocking of beach access which infringes upon the rights of the local community and visitors to enjoy public beach access.

The residents have appealed to authorities to take immediate and stringent action against these activities to safeguard and uphold the proper access rights of the community.