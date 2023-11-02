﻿Goa: Protests Erupt After RND Minister Announces Fees For 2-Wheelers Commuting On Ferries

FPJ

OLD GOA: Even as RND Minister Subhash Phaldessai announced that two-wheelers would be charged fees for commuting on ferries and that the fees for four-wheelers would be increased, Divar locals have opposed the move and instead, demanded free travel for Divadkars.

Minister Phaldessai has informed that for those without a pass, two-wheelers would be charged ₹5 and four-wheelers ₹40“However, for those who avail of the pass, the charges would be ₹150 per month for two-wheelers and ₹600 per month for four-wheelers,” the minister added.

However, the move is opposed by the locals of Divar island who have to entirely depend on the ferries to cross to and from the island.

When contacted, Sao Mathias Sarpanch Supriya Tari expressed surprise over the move to levy fees for two-wheelers and hike in fees for four-wheelers.

No fees should be charged for any vehicle

“At the recent Gram Sabha, a resolution was passed that no fees should be charged for any vehicle and the resolution has been sent to the RND,” Tari stated.

Tari then added that as it is the Divar locals are facing problems with the ferry services. “Instead of improving the ferry services, the government is trying to impose fees, which is not right,” she said. When questioned whether the panchayat would convene a special Gram Sabha on the issue, Tari said that the panchayat is with the people and a special Gram Sabha would be convened so that they can voice their opposition to the same.

Deputy Sarpanch Swapnil Bhomkar also said the panchayat is ready to hold a special Gram Sabha on the issue as people have expressed anger over the issue. “I have been receiving calls since the decision was announced and if any representation is received from the public, then we will hold a special Gram Sabha on the issue,” Bhomkar added.

Speaking to The Goan, an angry Chillaya Sawant said after the COVID pandemic the people are trying to get back on their feet and the government is imposing more burden by levying fees for ferry commute. “We are living on an island and we don’t have any option but to commute by the ferries. So, the government should exclude Divadkars from the fee structure, both for two-wheelers and four-wheelers,” Sawant added.

Further, Sawant hit out at the pathetic services of the ferries which he said the RND minister should try to improve.

“The ferry services are pathetic. Sometimes they break down, sometimes timings are not maintained and we Divadkars are left to suffer. We even had demanded operation of three ferries but only two ferries are provided, which makes life difficult during peak hours,” he stated.

Vanxim Island ferry issue

Further, Sawant pointed out that those living on Vanxim Island have to cross two ferries. “So, the financial burden on them would be huge as they will have to shell out double the amount,” he informed and sought to know whether one should spend the salary only on commuting through ferries.

He then demanded that the government could, instead, build a bridge and charge a toll. “If the government is saying that they are improving infrastructure, then let them build a bridge connecting the island and impose a toll fee,” he said and added that the local MLA, the RND minister and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should chalk out some solution to ensure Divadkars get free travel on ferries till the time that a bridge is built.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)