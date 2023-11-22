 Goa: Hindu Organisations Call For Ban On Halal Certified Products In State
THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Ponda: In line with the decision taken by the Uttar Pradesh government, a delegation of Hindu organisations from Goa have demanded a ban on the production, storage, and sale of Halal-certified products in the State. Also, action has been sought against the organizations issuing Halal certificates.

A complaint in this regard was filed by the organisations, including Bajrang Dal, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, at the Ponda Police Station.

The complaint states that Halal certification of food products is a parallel system which creates confusion regarding the quality of food items and is not tenable under Section 89 of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

“Halal certification system is creating confusion about the quality of food. FSSAI of the Central government and the FDA of the Government of Goa are responsible for determining the quality of food under Section 89 of the Food Safety Act,” a press release states.

