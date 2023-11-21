Goa: Bus Conductor Arrested For Molesting 19-Year-Old College Student. | Image credit: goanewshub.com

Panaji: A bus conductor was allegedly sexually harassing a 19-year-old female student while she was travelling on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. He has been taken into custody by the Goa police after the female student lodged an officially complaint against him.

The victim has reportedly also claimed that the alleged has been sexually harassing her on the bus for the past two years, since the time she was in Class 12 and a minor.

The police has identified the accused to be Anuj Singh. He is a 20-year-old resident of Bardez-Goa and he is also native of Uttar Pradesh.

“The accused person has been arrested by the Mapusa Police for molesting the female student for the past two years, while she was travelling in the bus where he is a conductor,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told IANS.

The case has been filed by Mapusa Police and the accused has been booked under sections 354 , 354-A , 354-D, 8(2) of the Goa Children’s Act, Sec 4, 12 of POCSO Act, 506 (ii) IPC , Sec 8.

The police department is still investigating the case.

(With Inputs From News Agency IANS.)