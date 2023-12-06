Goa: No Waste Being Sent To SGPDA Plant, Margao Municipality Tells High Court

The SGPDA Plant | The Goan Network

Margao: In an interesting development on the waste imbroglio facing the commercial capital, the Margao Municipal Council has on Tuesday submitted to the High Court that no waste is being sent to the 5TPD bio-methanation waste at the SGPDA market, which has come under the scanner of the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB).

The civic body, however, has made a submission before the High Court in the PIL filed by the Citizens for Sonsodo through its secretary Roque Mascarenhas that the bio-methanation plant at the SGPDA market will be made operational within 15 days from today.

MMC raises waste issue with HC

The statement was made by MMC counsel Adv S D Padiyar in court on Tuesday based on the instructions from the MMC Chief Officer Gaurish Sankhwalkar.

While submitting that in the meanwhile no waste is sent at the bio-methanation plant at SGPDA market, the MMC counsel further stated that the directions issued by the GSPCB in its notice dated 01.12.2023 are being complied with.

The counsel for the GSPCB, Adv A V Pavithran stated in the High Court that the GSPCB’s officials will inspect the site and apprise the Court on the next date about compliance with the directions.

5TPD plant comes under GSPCB scanner after inspection

Margao Municipal Council’s 5TPD bio-methanation waste treatment plant has come under the scanner of the Goa State Pollution Control Board after Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira descended in the SGPDA market to inspect the plant along with local Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai following complaints of pollution.

Based on the Environment Minister’s inspection and an earlier notice issued by the GSPCB, the Margao Municipal Chief Officer Gaurish Sankhwalkar was directed to appear before the GSPCB Member Secretary on December 1, wherein the MMC was told to prepare an Action Plan and also comply with the directions issued of the Board earlier.