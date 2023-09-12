Bio-Methanation Plant Slurry From South Makes Its Way To North Goa

Margao Municipal Council has now started transporting leachate/slurry from the 5TPD bio-methanation plant. Photo Credits: Santosh Mirajkar | The Goan Network

MARGAO Strange it may seem, but true that after transporting the Municipal wet waste from Sonsodo to Saligao and the Cacora waste treatment plants, the Margao Municipal Council has now started transporting leachate/slurry from the 5TPD bio-methanation plant.

After the bio-methanation remained shut down for a week after the civic body could not dispose of the slurry/leachate accumulated in the 10,000 litre capacity tank for want of disposal, the bio-methanation has finally resumed operations.

MMC makes plan to dump slurry in North Goa

Inquiries by The Goan, however, has revealed that the MMC has resumed the operations at the 5TPD plant by making arrangements for the transportation of the leachate/slurry generated at the bio-methanation plant to North Goa.

In fact, the MMC has roped in private contractors to transport the leachate/slurry from the bio-methanation plant to North Goa by spending thousands of rupees.

A MMC official informed that while the PWD, sewerage department has barred the Margao Municipal Council from disposing of the slurry/leachate at the Sewerage treatment plants at Sirvodem-Margao and at Vasco, civic officials informed that the private contractor is disposing the slurry/leachate somewhere in North Goa.

MMC hires 8,000 litre capacity tanker for transportation

“The civic body has hired an 8,000 litre-capacity tanker to transport the slurry/leachate generated in the Bio-methanation plant in North Goa. The contractor is charging the civic body around ₹8,000 per trip”, an official added.

The MMC questioned how come the PWD officials in South Goa have refused to accept the slurry/leachate generated by the 5TPD bio-methanation plant at Sirvodem and Vasco when the same is now being accepted in North Goa without any hesitation by the government authorities.