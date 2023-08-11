Goa News: Govt Ready To Set Up Western Music Classes In South From 2025

Govind Gaude | The Goan

MAPUSA: Art and Culture Minister, Govind Gaude on Thursday told the Goa Legislative Assembly that the government could think of starting classes in Western Music in South Goa from 2025-26 onwards, provided a premises is identified.

Gaude also said that a lot of staff could not be confirmed because they did not have enough qualifications as per the recruitment rules.

Lack of space makes it hard to set up music classes in South Goa

“I too want that western music classes should begin in South Goa, but we cannot get a place. We can start the classes in Margao from 2025-26 once a place is identified,” Gaude said.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour, Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginald Lourenco said several students from South Goa were finding it very difficult to travel all the way to Panaji for the classes.

“It's high time the government provides the service in South Goa,” Lourenco said. Intervening in the discussion, Aldona MLA Carlos Ferreira said South Goa needs a western music school as the poor find it very difficult to travel to Panaji.

“It’s ok for people who are well off and have their own vehicles to drop their children in Panaji. But we must also think about the other section of the society,” Ferreira said and suggested starting the school in the old administration building in Margao.

MLA suggests relaxing recruitment rules

Nuvem MLA Aleixo Sequeira suggested relaxing the recruitment rules to absorb the present teaching staff in the music school.

“What stops the minister from relaxing the rules? If you are not getting the staff with that much qualification then relax the RR and confirm the present staff,” he said. Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao informed that there were nine staff who have been working on temporary basis for the last five years who could be confirmed.

Gaude assured the members to look into the matter and take necessary steps.