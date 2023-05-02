Goa: Deafening music menace continues to rock Anjuna | File

While authorities play the game of passing the parcel, night clubs and restaurants along the Anjuna-Vagator coast continue to blast music throughout the night, particularly during the weekends.

The High Court directions on loud music are ignored with impunity as the clubs hosting trance parties continue to belt out high decibel music inconveniencing local residents and the smaller guest houses that patronise tourists.

Complaints made by locals are more often than not, either ignored or forwarded to other authorities to take action. But apart from the official correspondence there is little or most often no action.

'No loud music must be played beyond 10 pm deadline': Goa State Pollution Control Board

This weekend on a complaint made by local Desmond Alvares, the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) wrote to the Collector, SDM, SP North and Anjuna Police Inspector to ensure that no loud music is played beyond the 10 pm deadline.

“The Board is time and again in receipt of telephonic and written complaints from Desmond Alvares regarding late night parties/noise pollution. You are requested to ensure that no outdoor music is played beyond 10 pm at the venues mentioned by the complainant or any other venues along the coastal belt,” said Shamila Monteiro, Member Secretary, GSPCB in a letter to the Anjuna PI and the other authorities.

The letter, which was issued as recently as April 28, also mentions the names of a number of clubs/restaurants in Anjuna.

However, the GSPCB letter did not translate into action on the ground and the clubs continued to blast the music beyond 10 pm and some even till the wee hours next day.

“I have been complaining about this loud music nuisance time and again. But who the hell cares. The GSPCB blames the police and vice versa. They don’t even fear the courts,” Alvares said in sheer desperation.

He said loud trance parties go on every day and night in full swing even as the local police feign ignorance.

Anjuna Police fail to take action on complaints

Apparently, Anjuna Police are the biggest culprits and fail to take action on complaints.

A resident of Vagator, Jawish Moniz informed that loud music has become a cause of great distress in the village but people were helpless due to lethargic behaviour of the authorities.

“I made several complaints to the police and various other authorities concerned but all of them play a deaf ear to my appeal,” Moniz said.

