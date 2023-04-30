Goa: St Andre MLA stops road construction work in Housing Board property at Curca

St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar accompanied by locals stopped levelling work for road construction at Curca on Saturday.

As trees were cut for the levelling work, forest officials were also intimated by the MLA as well as the Goa Housing Board officials as the property belonged to them.

During inspection, around 42 trees were found to be cut during the activity and the forest officials took into custody four workers who were present at the site.

Later speaking to reporters, MLA Borkar informed that the activity was brought to his notice by the locals after which he reached the site and first inquired whether any permission for the levelling work as well as cutting of trees was obtained.

“As the authorities concerned informed that no permission was granted for the activity, I called the forest officials as well as the Housing Board officials since the property belongs to them,” the MLA added.

Borkar further stated that the contractor present at the site informed that he is undertaking the work at the behest of one person who claimed to be related to a member of the Curca panchayat.

“I directed the contractor to call that person but he didn’t turn up,” Borkar stated, while adding that this is an attempt to usurp the Housing Board property by vested elements.

He further demanded a probe into the incident and punishment of those involved.

“I have already taken up the issue with Minister Vishwajit Rane and will also raise the same in the Assembly as this cannot happen without the blessings of influential persons,” Borkar informed.

Meanwhile, the Goa Housing Board officials informed that they will file a complaint with the Agassaim police over the activity on their property.

The forest officials also informed that action would be taken against all the persons involved in the trees cutting activity.

MLA Borkar informed that the road could be constructed as an access to a mega project in the adjacent property.