Goa: Model of INS Mormugao Unveiled At Vasco Port

Vasco: In a bid to cement the association between the INS Mormugao ship and the State, a 30-ft model of the ship was unveiled at Goa by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday, to mark the first commissioning anniversary of INS Mormugao.

The model is planned to be placed at Vasco city and would enable continuing to connect with people, while also kindling the maritime consciousness among citizens, states a press note.

INS Mormugao Destroyer Ship

INS Mormugao is the second ship of P-15B class of Destroyers, and was commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 18, 2022, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The warship derives her name from the port city and the date of the ship’s commissioning (December 18) is of historic significance, as it marks the D-Day of Operation Vijay in 1961, which liberated Goa.

Indian Navy's connection with Goa

Naming of a lethal Destroyer of the Indian Navy after the port of Mormugao acknowledges these contributions, and also marks a befitting tribute to the nautical connections between the historic city and the Indian Navy.

Apart from the Indian Navy playing a crucial role in the liberation of Goa, the Navy has had a close association with Goa, being the home base for Naval Aviation; Hydrographic training; and Naval War College, among others