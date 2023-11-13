Goa:﻿ In A Season First, 2 Cruise Ships Berth At Same Time In Port

The 2 cruise ships: MV Resilen Lady & MV Costa Serena | The Goan Network

VASCO: Two cruise vessels berthed simultaneously on Saturday for the first time during this season at the cruise berth in the Mormugao Port.

The ‘MV Resilen Lady’ made its maiden call at Mormugao port and plaques were exchanged between the MPA authorities comprising MPA Chairperson Dr N Vinodkumar, the DY chairperson, and other senior officials of the port, and the captain of the vessel.

The captain was elated and expressed his gratitude for the support and assistance received from all authorities like the immigration, customs, travel, and tour operators. He was also pleased to receive a welcome from the passengers through the traditional dance, songs, and souvenirs by Goa Tourism. The vessel later sailed at 8 pm for its next destination, Colombo.

The ‘MV Costa Serena’ also arrived at MPA Breakwater Berth at 12.30 pm carrying 1,583 passengers and 986 crew. The vessel will stay overnight for passengers to explore Goa and will sail on Sunday.

