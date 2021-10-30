Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak' commissioned in Goa

The indigenously built Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Sarthak' was commissioned in Goa on Thursday, providing significant impetus to the maritime agency's surveillance prowess. Director General of Indian Coast Guard K Natarajan commissioned the vessel at Vasco town in Goa and dedicated it to the nation. The induction of the Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) in the ICG will boost the maritime safety and security of the nation. The Indian Coast Guard is a pioneer in inducting indigenous platforms and ICGS Sarthak is a glowing example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, in line with the Government's vision of 'Make in India', an ICG spokesman said. He said ICGS Sarthak is fourth in the series of five OPVs being built by Goa Shipyard Ltd for India's maritime law enforcement and search and rescue agency.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 05:21 PM IST