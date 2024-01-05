Goa: Locals March To Reis Magos P'yat Over Water Shortage

Residents gather at Reis Magos panchayat to voice their grievances about water scarcity. | The Goan Network

Porvorim: A large number of irate residents marched to the Reis Magos panchayat to complain about water scarcity for the last 10 days.

Reis Magos Sarpanch Sushmita Pednekar was not available in the office and the residents met Panchayat secretary Keshav Phadte. However, the secretary said he did not have any data regarding water supply to Reis Magos and advised the residents to meet the sarpanch.

Later speaking to media persons at the entrance of Reis Magos panchayat office, social activist Rajesh Dabholkar said for the last 10 days there was no water supply to residents of Reis Magos.

Row over insufficient water supply

“Despite repeated reminders to the local MLA, panchayat members and PWD authorities, there was no supply of water. Residents were forced to hire water tankers paying hefty charges,” said Dabolkar.

“As soon as a message was circulated that a meeting was held with residents at Verem on January 3 and that those residents would stage a morcha to the panchayat on Thursday morning, water was released to residents of Reis Magos. From where did this water came all of a sudden on Thursday morning?”

He said the panchayat should stop issuing construction licenses to mega projects.

Several mega projects have come up in Reis Magos

“In the last five years, several mega project having swimming pools has sprung up in Reis Magos and more projects are in the pipeline. Panchayat members are least bothered about the problems of residents. In a few days, residents will submit a memorandum to the panchayat demanding a special Gram Sabha to discuss the water problem,” said Dabholkar.

Nikita Naik and H Madkaikar also spoke on the occasion.