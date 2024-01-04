Goa: Dead Woman Found In Agonda Church Property Revealed To Be UK Citizen

Representaional image

Canacona: The woman who was found dead in a mysterious manner in an isolated part of the Agonda Church property on Tuesday evening has been identified as a UK national, even as police claim there were no injuries on the body.

According to Canacona police, the deceased was identified as Emma Louise (45), who was living alone in a rented house at Agonda beach for a number of days.

Woman nfrequently visited India

“The woman is a regular visitor to India, particularly Goa for the last 10-12 years. Cash of ₹2,000, a mobile phone and driving license were recovered from the purse found on the body, which led to her identification. The deceased living alone at a rented room near German Bakery in Dhavalkhazan area of Agonda beach,” said Canaocna PI Chandrakant Gawas

Asked about signs of bloodstains on the body and the suspicious nature of the location of the body, PI Gawas replied: “There were no injuries on the body. The body had insects and ant bites, but there is no suspicion of foul play at the moment. We expect a post-mortem on the body to throw further light on the cause of death.”

UK Consulate notificed about incident

He informed that the UK Consulate has been notified to convey the news to the family of the deceased in the UK. After the body was found in the property behind Agonda church late Tuesday evening, a police team waited for the arrival of a forensic team.

According to sources, the forensic team arrived at midnight and after an examination, sent the body to the Margao mortuary for preservation.

Canacona police said the post-mortem was not conducted on Wednesday, and it is most likely to be carried out on Thursday.