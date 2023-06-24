Goa: Mangaddo-Corlim Locals See Hope Of Getting Water Supply

Residents of Mangaddo-Corlim, who have still not received water despite being given tap connections, finally saw a ray of hope as they were informed by Cumbarjua MLA Rajesh Faldessai that they would get water supply in six months.

The assurance was given publicly by the MLA while speaking at the function to inaugurate an 800 cubic metre ground-level reservoir at Corlim on Thursday.

“I assure that the affected residents will get water supply in six months. If you want, you can mark the date,” Faldessai stated.

The assurance was further bolstered when, after the function, activists Rajan Ghate and Mariano Ferrao took up the issue with PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral who directed the officials to speed up the process on the same.

When contacted, a PWD official informed that they are planning to install a 5,000-litre water tank in the area where the water pump is currently installed.

The water pump was installed so that it could pump water directly from the pipeline to the affected households at Mangaddo, which are located at a slope. But since there was no constant water supply to the pump, the water could not be pumped.

“So, now we are first going to fill the tank and then pump that water to the households,” the official informed while stating that it should take around six months for the households to get water supply.

It may be recalled that recently The Goan had highlighted that around 20 households at Mangaddo were not getting water supply despite them having tap connections.