Goa: Lack Of Parking Space Sends Shoppers Into Tizzy In Margao | Representational photo

MARGAO Ganesh Chathurti shoppers had a torrid time in finding space to park vehicles in the commercial capital, with every inch of parking space literally occupied by vehicles, throwing up the same old question – when would the Commercial capital tide over the acute problem of vehicular parking?

The traffic police had a difficult time in controlling the situation, especially in and around the city markets which witnessed a rush of shoppers since early Monday morning.

With no parking space available around, and shoppers making rounds of the city to find space for parking, the heart of the commercial town witnessed serpentine queues of vehicles resulting in traffic snarls.

The traffic police had to bear the brunt of the agitated shoppers as they tried to enforce parking discipline along the congested roads. Many shoppers openly questioned the government and the local Civic body over the failure to provide parking space for the visitors.

Read Also Goa: Traffic Disrupted As Trees Come Crashing Down In Canacona

“Margao is blessed with three open spaces, at the old fish market, old Margao bus stand and the pick up stand. It is indeed surprising that none of these three open spaces have been exploited by the government and the Civic body to set up multi level parking lots to tide over the parking issues,” remarked a citizen.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)