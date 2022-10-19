Goa: Goan professor among the world’s top 2% highly cited scientists

The list also has 29 researchers from BITS Pilani University who have featured among the world’s top two per cent scientists | File Pic

Prof Meenal Kowshik from the Department of Biological Sciences at BITS Pilani, Goa campus has featured among the world’s top two per cent scientists for her research publication citations in the ‘single recent year data (2021)’ category in a list curated by the researchers of Stanford University, US published on October 10.

The list also has 29 researchers from BITS Pilani University who have featured among the world’s top two per cent scientists for their research publication citation and their lifetime contribution to the specific fields of research in the list.

Prof Meenal spent most of her academic and professional life in Goa having done her graduation from Government College, Khandola and MSc in Microbiology from Goa University. She obtained her PhD from Agharkar Research Institute under Pune University and joined BITS Pilani Goa Campus in 2004.

Prof Meenal works in the area of nanobiotechnology and is involved in developing non-toxic nanomaterials as antimicrobials, bio-imaging and gene delivery agents. She is also involved in exploring the possibility of using nanomaterials for agriculture applications, with special focus on fortification of traditional leafy vegetables grown in Goa with micronutrients such as Zinc.

Her research has been funded by national agencies such as Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and Indian Council for Medical Research, in addition to BITS.