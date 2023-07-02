Goa: Traffic Disrupted As Trees Come Crashing Down In Canacona

Traffic was disrupted and property was damaged as trees fell at different places due to heavy rains in Canacona taluka since late Friday evening.

According to Canacona Fire Services, a tree fell on the road at Delem on Saturday morning and it was swiftly cleared soon after.

At about 9.30 am, a tree came crashing down on the road at Keri-Agonda, partially blocking traffic for some time. While 2-wheelers could manage to pass on the road, four-wheelers were stranded and one vehicle could pass by at a time and that too, with some difficulty. A fire tender later cleared the tree from the road.

Late Friday evening, a jackfruit tree came tumbling down on a residential house near Tubki General Store in Colomb. No one was injured in the incident and firefighters rushed in to cut and remove the tree from the house.

Around the same time, a jungle tree fell on the road and partially rested against an electricity alignment at Sun-n-Moon, Palolem, disrupting power supply. A fire tender cut down the branches resting against the electricity wires and also cleared the tree from the road.

With rains pounding the taluka, water storage at Chapoli Dam, the lifeline of Canconcars, has risen to 465.50 ham and Reduced Level had just crossed RL 31.00 mtrs on the last day of June. The taluka observatory has also recorded the annual rainfall of 730 mm, a double jump in a matter of 5-6 days, after the delayed monsoons began in last week.