Goa Has 51 Covid Cases Of JN.1, 2nd Highest In Country: INSACOG Data

Surge in JN.1 covid cases in state | Representative image

Panaji: Goa figures in the second spot behind Kerala among ten Indian States where Covid cases of the JN.1 sub-variant have been detected so far tallying 51 such cases, according to the latest data released by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) on Monday.

As per the data, a total 196 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant have been detected in India with as many as 10 States and Union Territories listed.

Kerala sees more surge in Covid cases than Goa

Kerala tops the list with 83 cases followed by Goa with 51. There have been 34 JN.1 cases in Gujarat.

Neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra have reported eight and seven cases respectively. Rajasthan has had five, Tamil Nadu (four) and Telangana (two). Odisha and Delhi have had just one case each of the JN.1 sub-variant, the INSACOG data shows.

The INSACOG's data showed 180 Covid cases recorded in the country in December had the presence of JN.1, while 17 such cases were detected in November.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate “variant of interest” given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a “low” global public health risk.

JN.1 Covid sub-variant

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said. However, in recent weeks, JN.1 cases continued to be reported from multiple countries and its prevalence has rapidly increased globally.

The Centre has asked States and Union Territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.

India has recorded 636 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases stood at 4,394, according to the data released by the Union health ministry on Monday.