 Goa: ﻿Big spike in Covid positive cases, active count nears 800
According to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services 1175 samples were tested of which 169 turned out to be positive.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Goa: ﻿Big spike in Covid positive cases, active count nears 800

Covid positive cases registered a massive jump in Goa with 169 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. 

According to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services 1175 samples were tested of which 169 turned out to be positive. The active Covid count in the State also inched towards the 800 mark and was hovering at 795 while the number of patients that were hospitalized also increased to 14.

Maharashtra seeing rise in covid cases

No deaths were reported in last 24 hours. Neighbouring Maharashtra too reported 711 fresh coronavirus cases, a sharp rise of 463 compared to the previous day, and four fatalities. 

With new additions, the Maharashtra’s Covid tally has gone up. Maharashtra is now left with 3,532 active cases. The State had logged 248 Covid cases and one fatality a day before. 

Of the four fatalities, two deaths were reported in Satara and one each in Pimpri-Chinchwad city and Ratnagiri district. 

