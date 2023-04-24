 ﻿Goa: Huge dip in COVID-19 cases, 18 test positive in last 24 hours
The health bulletin of the Directorate of Health Services revealed that 247 samples were tested of which just 18 turned out to be positive.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
In a huge breather for the State, COVID-19 positive cases saw a significant drop after almost a month. The single day count reported in the last 24 hours was 18.

The health bulletin of the Directorate of Health Services revealed that 247 samples were tested of which just 18 turned out to be positive.

While no patients were admitted in hospitals, the active count dropped below the 500 mark and was at 478.

