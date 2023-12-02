Goa: Govt To Spend ₹7 Crore To Restore Broken Roads In Mapusa

Goa: Govt To Spend ₹7 Crore To Restore Mapusa Roads | The Goan Network

MAPUSA: After a grueling drive across the broken streets in Mapusa for nearly two years, work on restoration of the internal roads began on Friday, with Deputy Speaker and Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza kick-starting the works of various roads in town at the cost of ₹ 7.8 crore.

The underground power cabling work which is almost on its last leg had destroyed several roads putting the residents in great inconvenience.

The electricity department had dug up various roads to convert the high tension and in some places low tension overhead power lines to underground in Mapusa.

Road restoration project cost estimated at ₹7.8 crore

“For the last one-and-half years, the people of Mapusa had a lot of patience due to the inconvenience caused by the underground cabling work. As promised we are starting reinstatement work on various roads in town. The total estimated project of restoration of roads is around ₹7.8 crore. This work will continue for the next couple of weeks till the roads of the entire city of Mapusa are restored,” D’Souza said. “My sincere thanks to all Mhapshekars for their cooperation during the problems faced by the underground cabling work,” he added.

The Mapusa MLA was speaking while inaugurating the road restoration work at Ganeshpuri, Mapusa along with the Chairperson of Mapusa Municipal Council, Priya Mishal, Vice-Chaiperson, Viraj Phadke and Ward 6 councillor Nutan Bicholkar. Assistant Engineer PWD (roads) Mahesh Shetty, JE Sandeep Karkhanis and locals were also present.

2 different contractors to work together

D’Souza informed us that two different contractors will be working in tandem to restore the broken roads in the city. “Within a few days work on the market road which was much in the news will also be taken up and completed. The people of Mapusa will have one of the best roads in the State,” he said.

He said the road along the electricity department’s sub-station at Ganeshpuri was taken up first because it was damaged the most. “Almost 15 cables have gone underground along this road. This was a major section and people from this area have undergone maximum inconvenience. The whole road was broken here,” he said.