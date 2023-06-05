Goa: Belagavi-Goa road finally repaired along Kankumbi, Chorla

In what will be good news for commuters between Belagavi and Goa, repairs on the Chorla road have been completed.

Taken up by the NHAI and executed by G R Engineers and Contractors, the repair work that had started on Tuesday was completed on Saturday.

According to the contractor, the estimated cost of repairing about 8 kms of dilapidated stretches was around Rs 3 crore.

Belagavi market will also benefit due to the repairs that have been taken up, as more Goans are likely to visit the city in the coming days.

KLES Chairman Dr Prabhakar Kore who had taken keen interest in getting the road repaired had brought the woes of the commuters to the notice of NHAI authorities.

A delegation led by newly elected Khanapur MLA Vitthal Halgekar had also met NHAI director Bhuvanesh Kumar and urged him to get the road repaired.

It may be recalled that the commuters had a tough time travelling between Jamboti and Kankumbi as the huge stretches were dilapidated, causing huge inconvenience to commuters.

The dilapidated stretches not only caused damage to vehicles but also added to the delay as drivers had a tough time in negotiating the stretches.

Though the repair work had started in the first week of March and had to be completed by March end, it had been abruptly stopped causing disappointment among commuters. Questions were also being raised as to what would happen to travellers with the onset of the monsoon.

“We have repaired about 8 kms of stretches between Jamboti and Chorla. We have also maintained high quality so that the repaired stretches would not give in to the heavy monsoon in the Jamboti-Kankumbi section. The repairs were completed by Saturday so that commuters can now have a comfortable journey,” Laxmi Venkatesh of G R Engineers told The Goan.

Repairs which had begun on a war footing has been completed before the onset of the monsoon.

The contractor has also taken up repairing of smaller potholes across the Jamboti-Chorla stretch and the work will be completed in a few days, the contractor added.

According to authorities, commuters from both sides can now travel to and from Goa as the travel time will be reduced by at least by about 30 minutes, giving much relief to people of Belagavi