Goa: Plan To Repair Heritage Margao UHC Building In Limbo

MARGAO Even as the damaged portion of the façade of the heritage Margao Urban Health Centre (MUHC) is exposed to rains again with the state experiencing a wet spell over the last few days, questions are being raised in local circles over the fate of the plan to repair and restore the heritage building.

Questions are also being raised over the status of the structural stability test the Goa College of Engineering was scheduled to conduct on the heritage building to test the stability of the structure.

Repair work of heritage building in limbo

While the wall of the façade of the heritage Margao UHC had crumbled in July last during a heavy downpour, the repair and restoration work has still not got underway to date.

Reason: If PWD officials are to be believed, the PWD, Buildings had floated ₹9 lakh tender to restore the building to its glory. However, after receiving a lone bid for the tender, the file was sent to the PWD head office, Panaji to engage the lone bidder, but in vain.

PWD head office yet to take the call

Sources pointed out that the PWD head office is yet to take a call on whether to engage the lone bidder or to float a fresh tender to undertake the repair and restoration work.

That’s not all. Sources said the structural stability test of the building is yet to take place to date for the simple reason that the PWD headquarters have now taken a decision that all structural stability tests on government buildings will now be conducted by the PWD, Div XI. “Since the decision to entrust the responsibility of conducting the structural stability tests is now handed over to the PWD, Div XI, the file for a test on the Margao UHC will soon go to the Div XI,” informed a PWD official.