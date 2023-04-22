Goa: Chicalim locals decry heritage site’s destruction at Dabolim

The Chicalim Bio-Crusaders have filed a police complaint regarding the destruction of a pre-historic natural rock-cut cave opposite the Dabolim railway station and alongside the Dabolim-Bogmalo road in Chicalim.

In a complaint to the Vasco police station, Chicalim Bio-Crusaders Convenor Cyril Fernandes stated that there had been brazen destruction and vandalism of a historical heritage site at Dabolim along the boundary of the Naval airport on the eastern side.

“The site is along the Dabolim-Bogmalo road and falls within Survey 64 of village Dabolim in VP Chicalim. It is one of the oldest cave dwellings existing in Goa and was used as a natural shelter by early humans.”

“We have learnt that some unknown persons are carrying out some construction work at the site, which involves damaging and sealing up the natural cave. This act of destruction has caused damage to the historical and cultural heritage of the State, and it is highly condemnable.”

“The site was identified as a heritage site and is listed in the PBR of Chicalim village that has been accepted by the Goa State Biodiversity Board.”

The Chicalim Bio-Crusaders have requested Vasco police to register an FIR against the unknown person responsible and to take immediate steps to stop the ongoing work.

“The preservation of such historical sites is of utmost importance, and it is our collective responsibility to protect them from any kind of damage or destruction. We are willing to assist in any way possible to help preserve this important heritage site for future generations,” the complaint added.