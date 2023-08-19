Goa: Govt Mandates Cooperative Giants NCCF & NAFED To Offer Tomatoes At ₹40/Kg From Aug 20

NCCF and NAFED are actively involved in the distribution of tomatoes | The Goan Network

Cooperatives NCCF and NAFED are set to initiate the sale of tomatoes at a reduced price of ₹40 per kilogram starting from August 20. This price adjustment comes in response to the decreasing cost of this kitchen essential in both wholesale and retail markets.

For the past month, the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) have been actively involved in the distribution of tomatoes at a discounted rate on behalf of the Consumer Affairs Ministry. This concerted effort is aimed at mitigating the escalation in tomato prices.

Initially, the subsidised rate was established at ₹90 per kilogram. However, this rate has been progressively lowered to ₹40 per kilogram, mirroring the downward trend in tomato prices. This strategic reduction is designed to ensure that consumers receive tangible benefits from this initiative.

Retail price of tomatoes reduced by ₹10 per kg

“The last downward revision of the retail price to ₹50/- per kg was on August 15, which now stands further reduced to ₹40 per kg w.e.f. August 20,” an official statement said on Friday.

NCCF and NAFED's combined efforts bear fruit

To date, the combined efforts of the two agencies have resulted in the procurement of more than 15 lakh kilograms of tomatoes. These tomatoes are currently being made available to retail consumers in significant consumption hubs across the nation.

To source these tomatoes, both NCCF and NAFED have been actively procuring from agricultural markets (mandis) located in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.