Goa: Day After 'The Goan' Highlighted Nuisance, Authorities Take Stock Of Vehicles Dumped Along Margao Roads

MARGAO A day after The Goan highlighted how scrapped vehicles continued to be dumped unabated on the Margao ring road heading to the Cine Lata colony despite instructions issued by Margao MLA Digambar Kamat three months ago, a team of officials comprising of RTO, Traffic and the PWD descended at the site to take stock of the situation.

The team was greeted by over half a dozen scrap vehicles dumped all along the road, even as a mechanic was heard arguing with the officials that the area in question belonged to a private owner.

The PWD official also took note of the dumping of scrap vehicles along the road stretch, but pointed out that he would check whether the area in question is government acquired or falls in a private ownership.

Scrap vehicles a breeding ground for vector-borne diseases?

A group of locals were overheard saying whether scrap vehicles can be dumped in an open area, irrespective whether the land in question is private or government, when the scrap vehicles could be a breeding ground for vector borne diseases.

One of the parties sought August 31 dateline

After much discussions, one of the parties sought time till August 31 to clear the scrap from the road.

An official pointed out that since the parties have sought time to lift away the scrap vehicles, they would wait till September 1 to initiate action in the matter.

