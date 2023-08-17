Goa: DIG Koan Suspended For Mischief At Baga Club

DIG Dr A Koan | The Goan Network

PANAJI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police (IPS) A Koan on Wednesday, over a week after he was found behaving inappropriately with a woman at a late night party in a Baga pub.

In the order released to the media late Wednesday night, the MHA has also directed the officer not to leave the Goa headquarters till approval from the Competent Authority.

President of India placed IPS Dr A Koan under suspension

"Departmental proceedings against Dr A Koan, IPS (AGMUT-2009) are contemplated. The President of India, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of all India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Dr A Koan, IPS under suspension with immediate effect. It is further ordered that during the period for which this order shall remain in force, Dr Koan shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the Competent Authority," the order signed by Under Secretary to Government of India Rakesh Kumar Singh, said.

During his suspension, it further states, the officer would be entitled to a subsistence allowance at an amount equal to the leave salary on half-average pay or on half pay and in addition, dearness allowance, if admissible on the basis of such leave salary, under 4(1)(a) of the All Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, subject to the furnishing of a certificate to the effect that he has not been employed in any business, profession, or vocation for a profit/remuneration/salary.

DIG Koan's actions during a weekend party left the Goa Police embarrassed while the matter also echoed in the Legislative Assembly wherein Vijai Sardesai, Michael Lobo among others demanded his suspension and FIR against him.

Subsequently, on August 9, the State government withdrew responsibilities (Crime and Range) held by the officer and instructed him to report to the Director General of Police, Jaspal Singh, immediately.

The officer's alleged misbehaviour at Baga Club

The officer is accused of forcefully holding the woman’s hand and attempting to persuade her to accompany him to a room within the club premises. In response, the woman slapped the officer and abused him. "He passed on a chit to her that he is the DIG and made objectionable gestures which triggered the issue between them," sources said.

It is also learnt that the DIG's family met the DGP to resolve the issue but in vain. The videos of the allegedly drunk DIG and his misbehaviour were caught on CCTV cameras.

