Goa: Senior Govt Employees Not Allowed To Take Leave Till Aug 24 Ahead Of President's Visit

PANAJI: In view of the upcoming visit of President of India Droupadi Murmu, the Goa government has directed Secretaries and Heads of Department not to grant or sanction any kind of leave to its senior employees till August 24.

Murmu will be on Goa visit from August 21-23. She will address the annual convocation on August 23, morning. At 4 pm on the same day, the President will address a special session of the State Legislative Assembly, as part of her programme in the State.

“In view of the VVIPs visit scheduled in the State, no leave of any kind shall be sanctioned to or by Secretaries to the Government, Head of Departments and other senior officials, except in exigencies, if approved by the Chief Minister, till August 28,” reads the circular issued by the department of personnel.

This will be Murmu’s first visit to the State after she was elected 15th President, in July last year. Goa police are currently conducting security review meeting ahead of her visit.

