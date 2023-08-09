Save Mhadei, Save Goa Front Intensifies Campaign To Notify Tiger Reserve

Tiger Reserve Campaign | The Goan

MARGAO: The Save Mhadei, Save Goa Front on Tuesday intensified its ongoing movement to notify the Tiger Reserve by handing over petitions to the sarpanchas of the five panchayats in Navelim constituency and the Chairperson of Margao Municipal Council.

A delegation of the Save Mhadei, Save Goa Front led by social activist Rajan Ghate, Pratima Coutinho, Xencor Polgi, Rama Kankonkar and others hopped from one panchayat in Navelim constituency to another before heading to the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) with a plea to adopt resolutions in support of notifying the Tiger reserve.

Support Tiger Reserve

At the MMC, the delegation handed over a memorandum to Chairperson Damu Shirodkar wherein they requested him to pass a resolution in support of the tiger reserve.

The MMC Chief later told the media that he would discuss the matter with the councilors before taking a decision to place the same before the council meeting.

Read Also Goa: Activists Slam Move To Challenge High Court Order On Tiger Reserve

Government creates barrier for Mhadei river diversion

“We are part of the ruling BJP government. Our Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has clarified that the government will not allow the diversion of Mhadei river water to Karnataka," he said, adding that the matter will be placed before the council for a decision.

Pratima Coutinho said the delegation on Tuesday called on the sarpanchas of the village panchayats of Navelim, Telaulim, Aquem-Baixo, Rumdamol and Davorlim and submitted the memorandums in support of the tiger reserve. “The sarpanchas have expressed their support to the movement, and have assured that they will adopt resolutions at their panchayat meetings” she said.

Saying the Margao civic chief has accorded a warm welcome to the delegation, Pratima said though the delegation understands that the MMC is controlled by the BJP, the Chairperson has been explained that the movement is not about politics, but an attempt to protect the future of Goa.

She said members of the Save Mhadei, Save Goa Front will go to the nook and corners of the State to mobilise the people in support of the movement.

Rajan Ghate said the public verdict of the people of Goa is clear that the people are in favour of the Tiger Reserve.

Read Also HC Directs Goa Govt To Notify Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary As Tiger Reserve

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)